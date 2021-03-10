Cameron Diaz makes exciting announcement on International Women’s Day!

Sip, sip, hooray! Cameron Diaz is supporting women in wine this month with her wine brand Avaline, which she co-founded with Katherine Power. In honor of﻿ International Women’s Day on March 8, the female duo﻿ announced that a portion of their direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales will be donated to the Lift Collective (formerly Wonder Women of Wine)—an organization that advocates for positive change in the wine industry through the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion—throughout the month of March.

Cameron and Katherine also announced their new direct-to-consumer program on Monday. Vino drinkers can purchase Avaline’s full portfolio of clean wines, including Avaline Red, Avaline White, Avaline Rosé and Avaline Sparkling, directly from drinkavaline.com thanks to the new DTC offering.

“Our shared goal since Avaline’s inception was to make clean wine more accessible and this new program allows us to do that. As we continue to grow, we want to lift other women in the industry and help jump-start their careers in wine,” Cameron said in a press release.

The friends, who were introduced by Cameron’s sister-in-law Nicole Richie, launched Avaline last July. “We made Avaline with the spirit of friendship as well as for the quiet moments that we all take for ourselves,” Cameron told Rolling Stone at the time.