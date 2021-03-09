Melissa McCarthy reveals she got ‘flipped off’ for wearing a tracksuit to an Oscars party

Even though she wasn’t in the same attire as everyone else at the party, Melissa McCarthy doesn’t regret wearing an Adidas tracksuit to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

The Bridesmaids actress graces the cover of InStyle’s April issue, and in her cover story, she opens up about her upcoming projects, what it was like filming in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the aforementioned red carpet moment back in 2019.

“A couple of years ago you and Ben showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, spiritual home of the fishtail evening gown, in matching Adidas tracksuits,” InStyle’s editor-in-chief Laura Brown recalled during their conversation.

McCarthy replied, saying, “I’m sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars.”

The actress went on to explain that there was a level of confusion surrounding the wardrobe request, especially since the iconic afterparty has produced some of the most glamorous fashion moments of all time in the past. To make matters even more hilarious, Melissa and her husband, Ben Falcone, wore matching ensembles to the party.

She continued, explaining, “I asked, ‘Can we wear matching tracksuits?’ And someone was like, ‘For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?’ It’s not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable.”

“I have never been flipped off or told to f*** off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it,” she said about her fellow party goers. “[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, ‘You go f*** yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].’ My response was, ’Oh, OK, I’m going to go dance pretty hard right now.’”