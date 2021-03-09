Khloé Kardashian is considering surrogacy for her second child with Tristan Thompson

It’s hard to believe that next week is the premiere of the very last season that will let us keep up with the Kardashian family. March 18 is the premiere episode of the final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ and the trailer video has us more excited for this season than we imagined.

The sentimental trailer begins with Kim Kardashian ’s voice saying, “For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments. We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, our triumphs and our tragedies. Now we are upon our 20th season and still have so much more of our journey to share.”

The montage of clips in the trailer reflects back on moments from the show such as babies being born, Kendall Jenner getting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Khloé Kardashian finding out the news about Tristan Thompson cheating on her and so on.

In the two minute video showing a sneak peek into the 20th season of the beloved show, Khloé is seen discussing surrogacy with Tristan. The Good American founder is heard saying to Tristan, “You‘re trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it’s just scary.”

Then the cameras show Scott Disick asking the NBA player the question that’s on all of our minds, “You‘re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?”

Khloé and Tristan have had their fair share of ups and downs the past few years and there were moments when the reality star and the athlete were not on good terms, for obvious reasons.

The two were then quarantined together throughout the global pandemic and rumors began swirling that Khloé and Tristan were officially back together. That news hasn’t been confirmed but we’ll definitely be on the edge of our seats watching this season hoping to find out some tea about this duo.