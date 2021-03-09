Shakira’s supporters slam soccer fans after displaying banners with sexist comments directed at her

Shakira ’s supporters will not tolerate defamatory statements! The Colombian singer’s fanatics took social media to defend her reputation after a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans held banners with derogatory remarks, such as “Shakira a La Jonquera.” The quote refers to ”one of the largest brothels in Europe.” According to The New York Times, this is a common area for prostitution and locates on the border of France and Spain.

The other misogynistic signs read “Shakira es de todos” (Shakira belongs to all of us) and “Antonio de la Rua contigo empezo todo” (Antonio de la Rua everything started with you).

It’s 2021 and they still get away with disgustingly sexist comments made on banners, sexist chants aimed at her etc...It’s a regular occurrence that’s gone on for years. She doesn’t deserve it as does no woman. We shouldn’t stand by and accept her being degraded. #RespectShakira https://t.co/gS9dvikuKK — kal (@FallingIntoShak) March 7, 2021

Using the hashtag #RespectShakira, fans of the 44-year-old Grammy winner demanded respect and expressed criticism. “It’s 2021 and they still get away with disgustingly sexist comments made on banners, sexist chants aimed at her etc...It’s a regular occurrence that’s gone on for years,” a person tweeted. “She doesn’t deserve it as does no woman. We shouldn’t stand by and accept her being degraded. #RespectShakira.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Barcelona‘s football player Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira attend the final ceremony of 2019 Davis Cup final at La Caja Magica.

“Time and again we are seeing instances of hardworking women being insulted or slut-shamed, be it in music industry or, in this instance, the soccer world. It‘s time we raise our voices and denounce such misogyny. #RespectShakira #WomensHistoryMonth,” another one said. “This seriously needs to stop. Football teams, or ANYONE, shouldn’t make derogatory/misogynistic terms towards Shakira, or any other woman. Stop. #RespectShakira,” a third demanded.

“The amount of football stans invading this hashtag thats aimed at bringing awareness about these sexist comments... you’re all so openly sexist... it’s so worrying. #RespectShakira,” a fan added.



“Just when you think PSG fans can’t be any more pathetic, they surprise you again. Everything about that club is disgusting, from their players to their fans. No class, no respect, nothing. Anyways, happy Women’s Day to every woman and especially to our queen #RespectShakira,” another one said.

People hope that soccer fans won’t display the banners during the upcoming match of Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona’s squad. The UEFA Championship League game will be held on Wednesday, March 10, and Shakira’s partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué isn’t expected to play due to a knee injury.