Jessica Alba’s 12-year-old daughter clearly got the tall genes in the family

Jessica Alba ’s children are growing up fast and getting much taller than their actress mom! Alba is having a hard time accepting this news because back in September the Honest Company founder posted a photo to Instagram of her crying at the fact that she had to look up to her oldest daughter, 12-year-old Honor who was already towering over her mom.

Then on Sunday, the 39-year-old was out with her family in Beverly Hills to celebrate her father-in-law, Michael Warren’s belated 75th birthday. The family were all dressed casually and it was hard not to miss Honor towering over her mom, making the 12-year-old look older than her age.

©GrosbyGroup



Jessica Alba and Honor in matching shirts for Michael Warren’s birthday.

Alba and her clan all wore matching white t-shirts that had a printed photo of Warren in his younger days. Cash Warren ’s father was a star UCLA basketball player who eventually went into acting and was best known for playing Officer Bobby Hill on Hill Street Blues, according to the Daily Mail.