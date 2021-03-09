Jessica Alba’s 12-year-old daughter clearly got the tall genes in the family

Jessica Alba ’s children are growing up fast and getting much taller than their actress mom! Alba is having a hard time accepting this news because back in September the Honest Company founder posted a photo to Instagram of her crying at the fact that she had to look up to her oldest daughter, 12-year-old Honor who was already towering over her mom.
Then on Sunday, the 39-year-old was out with her family in Beverly Hills to celebrate her father-in-law, Michael Warren’s belated 75th birthday. The family were all dressed casually and it was hard not to miss Honor towering over her mom, making the 12-year-old look older than her age.
Alba and her clan all wore matching white t-shirts that had a printed photo of Warren in his younger days. Cash Warren ’s father was a star UCLA basketball player who eventually went into acting and was best known for playing Officer Bobby Hill on Hill Street Blues, according to the Daily Mail.
The ‘Honey’ actress paired her coordinated t-shirt with brown joggers, a matching hoodie tied around her waist, and white sneakers. Her hair was adorably styled in two small pigtails on top of her head and she accessorized with gold hoops and a dark brown leopard printed crossbody bag. Warren matched his wife’s outfit wearing the same brown joggers and he opted for grey sneakers instead of white.
Honor wore her t-shirt with trendy baggy ripped jeans and white sneakers. The teen’s brown hair was parted in the middle and styled straight down. The mother-daughter duo each wore a black face mask.
The entire family was photographed outside Michael’s home, assuming the celebration took place there.