Selena Gomez reveals why she’s thinking about retiring from music

Selena Gomez might not be making music for much longer.

In her cover story for Vogue’s April 2021 issue, the singer revealed one big struggle she’s facing when it comes to making music, revealing the reason she might call it quits after her next project.

“It‘s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”

She continued, “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When asked about the possibility of stepping away from music, Selena added, “I need to be careful,” saying she wants to “give myself a real shot at acting.”

But first, she’s working on the upcoming release of her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación.