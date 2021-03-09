Selena Gomez reveals why she’s thinking about retiring from music

Selena Gomez might not be making music for much longer.
In her cover story for Vogue’s April 2021 issue, the singer revealed one big struggle she’s facing when it comes to making music, revealing the reason she might call it quits after her next project.
“It‘s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she told the magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’”
She continued, “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”
When asked about the possibility of stepping away from music, Selena added, “I need to be careful,” saying she wants to “give myself a real shot at acting.”
But first, she’s working on the upcoming release of her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación.
“A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool,” she told the mag. “The project is really an homage to my heritage.”
While fans will be disappointed by the possibility of Gomez’ retirement, she’s always been one to work on a million projects at once. In addition to Revelación, Selena is also the subject and an executive producer on the recurring HBO cooking series, Selena + Chef. On top of that, she’s set to star in the Hulu comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, later this year.
Even after being in the industry for almost two decades, the Rare Beauty founder still has so much she wants to try.
“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she said. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”