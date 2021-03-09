George Clooney is getting in “trouble” with wife Amal as she watches him on ‘ER’

During a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, George Clooney revealed that his wife, Amal Clooney , isn’t a huge fan of ER character, Doug Ross.

Just like the rest of us have done during quarantine, Amal decided to pick a new show to binge during all of her down time. So, she picked the series that played a major role in launching her husband’s illustrious career.

“My wife is watching them now,” Clooney explained to hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett. “And it‘s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things he was doing picking up on women.”

When Bateman suggested that Amal had to get starstruck by her husband‘s bad boy doctor character, George replied, “Yeah, that’s not my wife.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also spoke about the very moment he met his wife of six years for the very first time. Any fans who followed the Up In The Air star’s career already know he once shared that he would “never get married again” after his divorce from Talia Balsam in 1993. While that promise lasted for decades, everything changed when Amal “took [his] breath away.”

“She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind,” he explained. “I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world—and everybody else was pretty surprised.”