Hugh Jackman praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their courage

Hugh Jackman is sharing his thoughts after watching the controversial interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah.

Taking to Twitter to shine light on some of the comments made on the explosive televised conversation, the movie star highlighted the courage and honesty of the couple, as they opened up about difficult topics such as suicide and self-harm.

The 52-year-old actor urged his fans and followers to watch the interview, as it shows “an incredibly high profile woman and her husband speak so openly, courageously, honestly” and with “such dignity, about really the hardest time in their life and their cry for help.”

Jackman also took a moment to include his non-profit foundation Gotcha4Life in the important message, described as “an organization dedicated to mental fitness,” with the purpose of reducing suicide throughout Australia.

He also explained the importance of seeking help, insisting that “if you‘re not getting help where you’re looking for it, keep looking. Go somewhere else. Because there is always help.”

I recommend ... Meghan & Harry’s courageous interview w @Oprah When someone’s brave enough to ask for help, we must listen. I sit on the board of @Gotcha_4_Life - an organization dedicated to mental fitness. They can help. You are not alone. #HarryandMeghan #archewellfoundation pic.twitter.com/vicpT6vFD4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2021

Watching the interview with his wife Deborra-lee Furness, The Oscar-nominated actor praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their vulnerability and courage, in reference to the comment made by Meghan Markle, where she explained she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”