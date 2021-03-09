Is Khloe Kardashian having a second child with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian gets real with Tristan Thompson in the latest trailer of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians .

The 36-year-old mom and entrepreneur appears to be having a very serious conversation, as the pair discuss their options, revealing they want to give their daughter True a new sibling.

Following the experience of her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloe admits she is considering surrogacy with Tristan, however she insists that “trusting the surrogate with your unborn child” is a “scary” concept for her.

The dramatic conversation takes another twist as Scott Disick appears in the teaser, talking to Khloe about a possible romantic reconciliation.

Scott asks, “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?”

Fueling the rumor online that the couple are back together again, after living under the same roof and doing a wonderful job co-parenting their daughter.

The new trailer also shows Khloe holding a syringe, leaving fans to think she might be already taking the next steps.

Khloe and Tristan seem to be keeping their possible relationship secret, following the controversial split in 2019, involving Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.