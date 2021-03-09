Cepillin Mexican TV clown who gave Salma Hayek her career break dies at 75

The famous and iconic Mexican clown and singer Ricardo González, known as Cepillín, has died at the age of 75.

González died after entering intensive care yesterday for heart failure and pneumonia. ‘El Payasito de la Tele’ was admitted to an emergency and operated on in a hospital in the State of Mexico on February 28, due to a spinal injury.

According to to the El Paso Times, hours before his death, his son Ricardo González Jr. trusted that his father would be fine as the doctors indicated the cancer had been detected in time. He had said that his father had taken the news that he had cancer calmly.

“You know my dad. He said, ‘I have to die of something.’ He turned to see us and said, ’I have cancer,’” González Jr commented.

TV and Music

Cepillín worked as a dentist before he became famous in Mexico as a TV host, actor, singer, and clown who entertained young children. His music often played at children‘s birthday parties. Cepillín’s popular TV show, named ‘El Show de Cepillin’, combined education with comedy and brought Hollywood stars as guests on the show.

The late clown appeared in several films in his long career. He was well connected with international celebrities. Cepillin is known for giving actress Salma Hayek a break early in her career. The pair worked together on a theatrical version of Aladdin.

Muchas felicidades @salmahayek espero que te la hayas pasado muy bien en tu día mi familia y yo te deseamos lo mejor pic.twitter.com/SPd9I5wuNf — CEPILLIN (@cepillintv) September 3, 2015

Fans across social media have paid tribute to the 75-year-old entertainer

Mexican singer Yuri said: “Goodbye @cepillintv. I will never forget you, one day you put words of encouragement in my ear and food on my table... a few years ago I had the privilege of thanking you in life, in front of your people and family!

Adiós @cepillintv nunca te olvidaré, un día pusiste palabras de aliento en mi oído y comida en mi mesa... hace unos años tuve el privilegio de agradecértelo en vida, frente a tu gente y familia! Vuela alto Payasito de la Tele! pic.twitter.com/rv28qu0SPs — Yuri (@OficialYuri) March 8, 2021

“Such a iconic hispanic legend Sparkles. he was a great part of all our childhoods and it’s so sad that he’s gone Pleading face his music played at all the parties and at 6 in the morning on every one of my family’s birthday rest in peace White heart #Cepillin”

