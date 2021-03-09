Megan Thee Stallion is giving away $1 million for International Women’s Day with Fashion Nova

Megan Thee Stallion and her long-time friends over at Fashion Nova announced that they teamed up to give away $1 million for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. The rapper shared a video on her Instagram announcing the big news- “Whats up hotties,” she exclaimed. Meg explained their new female empowerment initiative is called “Women on Top” and the $1 million will be distributed as grants and scholarships over the course of the month to “amazing women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities.”



According to the rapper, each recipient will receive $25,000 or more to invest in their future. Each day they will highlight these incredible women and organizations. The “WAP” singer announced that the first $25,000 recipient was going to an organization close to her heart - YWCA Houston. The organization has a program called Center for Women which helps homeless women and girls advance through life and career by providing much-needed housing and resources.



International Women’s Day is a global holiday that takes place every year on March 8th to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. The 2021 campaign selected #ChooseToChallenge as this year’s theme. The campaign invites all gender identities to strike the #ChooseToChallenge pose with your hand high to show your commitment “to choose to challenge inequality, call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world.”