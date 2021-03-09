Megan Thee Stallion

Giving Back

Megan Thee Stallion is giving away $1 million for International Women’s Day with Fashion Nova

Their new female empowerment initiative is called “Women on Top”

Megan Thee Stallion and her long-time friends over at Fashion Nova announced that they teamed up to give away $1 million for International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. The rapper shared a video on her Instagram announcing the big news- “Whats up hotties,” she exclaimed. Meg explained their new female empowerment initiative is called “Women on Top” and the $1 million will be distributed as grants and scholarships over the course of the month to “amazing women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities.”


 


According to the rapper, each recipient will receive $25,000 or more to invest in their future. Each day they will highlight these incredible women and organizations. The “WAP” singer announced that the first $25,000 recipient was going to an organization close to her heart - YWCA Houston. The organization has a program called Center for Women which helps homeless women and girls advance through life and career by providing much-needed housing and resources.

Related:

Cardi B is celebrating International Women’s Day by releasing an inclusive doll

International Women’s Day 2021: Celebrating achievements and calling out gender bias and inequality

Brian Austin Green shares pictures with his exes for ‘International Women’s Day’

 


International Women’s Day is a global holiday that takes place every year on March 8th to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. The 2021 campaign selected #ChooseToChallenge as this year’s theme. The campaign invites all gender identities to strike the #ChooseToChallenge pose with your hand high to show your commitment “to choose to challenge inequality, call out bias, question stereotypes, and help forge an inclusive world.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more