George Clooney says no one was more surprised he remarried than him

George Clooney was one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors for decades. The actor and director even told Barbara Walters in 1995 that he would never marry again after his divorce from actress Talia Balsam in 1993. But of course, everything changed when he met his wife Amal Clooney in 2013. Now, George is head over heels over his wife and will gush about her at any chance he gets. The father was a special guest on the podcast Smartless and said no was as surprised that he got married again than him, per Yahoo!. Read all about how Amal took his breath away.

George and Amal Clooney



George told co-host Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that he was “swept off“ his feet by Amal. “The truth was I met this amazing woman and she took my breath away. She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world, and everybody else was pretty surprised.”



The 59-year-old later said fatherhood has taught him “that all the things that seemed important aren’t.” “Someone like Amal walks into your life, kids show up magically and everything changes.” Clooney continued, “My wife is such an accomplished human being on so many levels. The work she does and how hard she works at it. It will always be something that will be difficult for either of our kids to live up to in a much more important way.” As for their 3-and-a-half-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, he joked that they are “monsters,” who destroy everything. Amal and Clooney have a future prank star on their hands too. The “Oceans Eleven” star said his son recently put peanut butter on his shoe to pretend it was dog poop... and then ate it.

All pranks aside, the power couple wants to make sure their twins care about others. “It‘s our job to make sure that they care about people and that they challenge people in power — and look out for people who don’t have power,” he said. ”Those are the things I was raised with.”