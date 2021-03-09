Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take date night to another level!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend rented a struggling New York City restaurant all for themselves!

The iconic couple had a romantic dinner planned, and wanted to help the community in the process, by giving a shout-out to one of the many businesses affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The special moment took place in Panna II, located in the Lower East Side, where Chrissy wore a stunning couture Versace top, blending in with the dreamy lights of the restaurant, known to be a perfect spot for Instagrammers before the COVID-19 impact.

And it seems like Panna II is also famous among celebrities! As Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler from Modern Family commented on the post, with Sarah stating that she “grew up around the corner of that place.”

Sophie Turner agreed by writing “The Best food,” and many New Yorkers praised Chrissy by commenting “Thank you for supporting this festive landmark,” and “omg YES this means so much to us in NYC.”