Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped bomb after bomb during their first interview with Oprah Winfrey after they stepped down from their royal duties, there were a few moments of cuteness starred by none other than Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and seventh in the succession line to the British throne, appeared in a never-seen-before black and white video playing with his parents at the beach.

©CBS GALLERY



The adorable cameo of Archie during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah

We can see the 22 months baby playing with his mother and one of their dogs while walking along the beach’s shore holding a stick. The adorable Archie later decides to run in between Prince Harry’s legs.

©CBS GALLERY



Archie runing in between Prince Harry’s legs

During the interview, the couple also made the heartbreaking revelation that shook the world. Markle said that her firstborn didn’t receive a royal title and royal protection because there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The former actress also added that “they didn’t want him to be a prince... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Oprah. “We have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she said leaving Winfrey almost speechless.

“That conversation I’m never going to share,” Prince Harry said when asked. ”It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” The younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, also said the comments started in the early stages of his romance with his wife. ”That was right at the beginning: What will the kids look like?’” he said.