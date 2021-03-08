Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate one year recovery from COVID-19

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating their recovery from coronavirus, marking one year of battling the dangerous disease.

The 64-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram to share the moment she found out something was wrong with her health, as the couple were in Australia at that time, with Rita playing at the Sydney Opera House.

The two celebrities were among the first public figures to reveal their COVID-19 symptoms, during the early months of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rita also said she is very “hopeful” of the vaccine, urging her fans and followers to “get the vaccine,” and sharing “the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus.”

She also described how she felt one year ago, stating that right after her performance in Sydney, she “started feeling very tired and achy,” revealing that just two days later she was “hospitalized with Covid-19.”

After being forced to self-isolate in Australia before going back home to Los Angeles, she also insisted on how grateful she still is “for the medical care” they received in Queensland.

The actress confessed that one of the things that helped her during the worst days of her recovery was “creating music,” as it is a big part of her life.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also revealed that she battled the virus around the same time, sharing her experience with the long-lasting symptoms, and even stating that she suffered from weight gain because of it.