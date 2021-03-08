Gigi Hadid returns to the runway after welcoming her baby girl Khai

Gigi Hadid makes a show-stopping comeback wearing Versace from head-to-toe!

The 25-year-old new mom and supermodel marks her return to the runway, just in time for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 virtual show.

Accompanied by her sister Bella Hadid, Gigi opened the show wearing a tailored black blazer, black zip-up corset and a mini skirt, rocking her new red hair color and highlighting the look with colorful eyeshadow.

Following the beginning of her new journey as a mother, the runway return marks five months after the model welcomed her baby girl Khai with 28-year-old singer Zayn Malik.

Irina Shayk was also among the rest of the iconic models appearing on the virtual show, walking on a 30 foot high, custom-made 3D maze.