Gigi Hadid returns to the runway after welcoming her baby girl Khai

Gigi Hadid makes a show-stopping comeback wearing Versace from head-to-toe!
The 25-year-old new mom and supermodel marks her return to the runway, just in time for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 virtual show.
Accompanied by her sister Bella Hadid, Gigi opened the show wearing a tailored black blazer, black zip-up corset and a mini skirt, rocking her new red hair color and highlighting the look with colorful eyeshadow.
Following the beginning of her new journey as a mother, the runway return marks five months after the model welcomed her baby girl Khai with 28-year-old singer Zayn Malik.
Irina Shayk was also among the rest of the iconic models appearing on the virtual show, walking on a 30 foot high, custom-made 3D maze.
Gigi also showed how grateful she was for the opportunity, sharing a touching message on Instagram for Donatella Versace, describing the Italian icon as “my taurus queen,” adding that she is thankful for the “major moments.”
She also admitted that she is “mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment,” in reference to the COVID requirements of the show, allowing her to spend time with all her fashion industry family.
This is said to be a full-circle moment for the new mom, as she revealed her pregnancy right before walking in one of the Fashion Week shows last year.