Kim Kardashian dons a green Givenchy gown to celebrate Fashion Week

While Kim Kardashian isn’t making her way to Paris for Fashion Week this year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made sure to celebrate by wearing something special for an Instagram photoshoot.

On Sunday, March 7, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, all of which were taken by Greg Swales. In the breath-taking pics, Kim is wearing a gorgeous green gown from Givenchy, which looks like it was made just for her.

The body-hugging garment was accompanied by some silver rings, a matching olive green purse embellished with crystals, and a shiny metallic choker. She finished the look with a pair of nude heels and left her hair long and flowing, just like the dress.

Kardashian tagged Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew Williams, in the post, who previously gave insight into the brand’s latest collection.

“In many ways, this collection is about a constant tension between two worlds,” he said in a statement to Forbes. “It’s about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it’s about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy.”

He continued, “We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance and extravagance in the clothing and looks. Ultimately, fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game to be played. It’s almost like monumentalizing the everyday, filling it with emotion—like music you can wear.”

Wearing Givenchy’s latest collection was a family affair, with Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner showing off the brand’s shiny black jacket, crop top and matching pants on Instagram.

“At home in new #givenchyfw21,” she wrote under the photos, also tagging the brand’s creative director.