Olivia Wilde congratulates ex Jason Sudeikis on his Critics Choice win

Even though their relationship didn’t work out, it looks like there’s no bad blood between Jason Sudeikis and his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde .

Fans were shocked to hear the Ted Lasso star thank Olivia while accepting the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize on Sunday, March 7, which came after he gave a shoutout to their children.

“A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show, and it‘s been very, very flattering,” he began his speech. “We’ve greatly appreciated it, especially for a young television start-up like Apple... so thank you.”

Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ted Lasso (@TedLasso). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/apf5jucAmL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Sudeikis continued, “I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis...I want to thank their mom, Oliva, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show.”

He recalled his then-fiancée telling him, “‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ I was like, ’Nah’... She was right.”



After getting props for turning an idea into a reality, Wilde took to Twitter later that night to congratulate her ex, adding in a joke about how little effort he puts into his awards show looks.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!” she wrote, also tagging a few of Jason’s colleagues on the show. “So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year.”

The former Saturday Night Live star has been racking up the awards for his Apple TV+ comedy series, for which he won a Golden Globe Award last weekend. At both virtual ceremonies, Sudeikis was casually dressed in a hoodie.

According to reports from E! News, Olivia and Jason are in a positive, drama-free place as they continue to successfully co-parent their children Otis Sudeikis, 6, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4. Their kids remain their top priority, especially now that both stars have moved on to new relationships.