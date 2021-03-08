Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were seen out for the first time since their engagement

It’s been a few months since news broke that Ariana Grande got engaged to her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. Since the exciting engagement took social media by storm, Grande and Gomez have since been very quiet and private about their personal lives as a couple.
Over the weekend, the ‘love me harder’ singer and the luxury home realtor were seen going to dinner at FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, California. For the dinner date, the 27-year-old looked comfy wearing an oversized puffy brown jacket with a matching light brown shirt underneath. Her hair was styled back in her go-to ponytail look and she accessorized with big hoop earrings and a small white purse. She followed CDC guidelines by wearing a white mask on her face.
Gomez wore a bit more color as he donned a purple sweater and black pants. He too wore a face mask while leaving the restaurant The duo kept their heads down as paparazzi snapped photos and Grande was seen looking at her phone.
This dinner date was a rare occasion for the couple as a source told People that “He [Gomez] likes keeping his relationship with Ari private.”
The singer and Gomez started dating back in January 2020 and quarantined together in New York City in March when the COVID-19 lockdown went into effect. The relator eventually went back to Los Angeles for work and Grande joined him.
“It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance,” the source said. ”She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy,” the People source said.