Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were seen out for the first time since their engagement

It’s been a few months since news broke that Ariana Grande got engaged to her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. Since the exciting engagement took social media by storm, Grande and Gomez have since been very quiet and private about their personal lives as a couple.

Over the weekend, the ‘love me harder’ singer and the luxury home realtor were seen going to dinner at FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, California. For the dinner date, the 27-year-old looked comfy wearing an oversized puffy brown jacket with a matching light brown shirt underneath. Her hair was styled back in her go-to ponytail look and she accessorized with big hoop earrings and a small white purse. She followed CDC guidelines by wearing a white mask on her face.

©GrosbyGroup



Ariana Grande out for dinner with her fiancé Saturday night.

Gomez wore a bit more color as he donned a purple sweater and black pants. He too wore a face mask while leaving the restaurant The duo kept their heads down as paparazzi snapped photos and Grande was seen looking at her phone.