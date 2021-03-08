Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel strolled around Spain holding hands

Antonio Banderas has been enjoying time in Spain and over the weekend, the Spanish actor was spotted out and about in the city with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel .

©GrosbyGroup



The happy couple looked adorable in matching outfits on Sunday.

The 60-year-old and the 39-year-old have been quarantining in Madrid throughout most of the pandemic and on Sunday, they decided to get some fresh hair and go for a walk hand in hand through the streets of Marbella on Sunday.

The love birds seemed to be enjoying their leisurely stroll as they both looked smitten with one another. Banderas and Kimpel have been dating since the ‘Pain & Glory’ actor split from his ex-wife, Melanie Griffin in 2014

©GrosbyGroup



Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel have been quarantining in Spain together.

For the occasion, Banderas wore a dark denim jacket, paired with light wash jeans, a black mask, matching baseball hat that read “A glorious life.” He carried a backpack and topped off the outfit with beige boots. The Dutch investment advisor matched her boyfriend in a black studded leather jacket paired with ripped light wash skinny jeans, and white sneakers. She carried a black purse on her shoulder and kept warm wrapped in a matching blanket scarf. Kimpel also wore a face mask and sunglasses.