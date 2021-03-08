Serena Williams took to Twitter to defend her friend Meghan Markle after the interview special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down to chat with Oprah Winfrey for a highly anticipated interview that aired on CBS last night. During the two hour special, a lot of heavy topics were discussed. Meghan and Harry were vulnerable and honest during the interview and Meghan revealed some shocking things that she experienced during the past few years being in the royal family.

Meghan spoke about her son Archie and the topic of race. She then revealed to Oprah that there were several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” Meghan recalled. ”That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him,” added Meghan, declining to reveal who was involved in those conversations about Archie‘s skin tone. ”That would be very damaging to them,” she said.

Last night, tennis superstar Serena Williams took to Twitter to defend her friend Meghan and related to what she said about race. In the tweet, Williams said “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” the tennis pro wrote.

“I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down, and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip, and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal,” Williams continued.