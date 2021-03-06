Britney Spears flaunts her dreamy shower in birthday video to boyfriend

Britney Spears ’ shower is goals. While the 39-year-old superstar has been making headlines for other reasons these days, we want to take a second to appreciate her dreamy bathroom setup. The “Oops I Did It Again” icon showed off her spacious shower in a new Instagram video with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. While the hilarious post was meant to wish her man a happy birthday, her incredible looking shower stole the show!

Britney shared two clips on Sam’s special day. The couple delighted fans as they took turns participating in TikTok’s “Toxic” challenge. They filmed each other from Brit’s shower as her hit song played, hilariously pressing their faces against the glass door as the audio cut to wiping sounds. Both matched in luxurious white robes as they stood in the huge shower.

The entertainer’s shower looks like four normal showers in one. It’s big enough to put a whole new spin on dancing and singing in the shower. In fact, Britney could probably fit a backup dancer or two in there and put on a show. The tiled area also comes complete with a long bench, taking shower relaxation to the next level.

“Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh 😂🎉🎈!!!!!” Britney wrote in the caption. She then asked fans who did the challenge better, but many instead commented theories on what the post could really mean.

This gram comes after Britney cleared the air by posting a rare photo of her boys , who she shares with Kevin Federline. She revealed that she hasn’t “posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it.” Britney added that now Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, are finally letting her post about them. More on this here.