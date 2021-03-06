Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne have rare night out with THIS TV star

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo had a mommy-daughter dinner date in L.A. this week. The film A-lister and Grey’s Anatomy icon were spotted dining at Italian restaurant E. Baldi in Beverly Hills with their respective daughters. According to reports, there’s a sweet reason behind Angelina and Ellen’s friendship. A source told PEOPLE that the 45-year-old Oscar-winner and 51-year-old SAG Award-winner struck up a kinship through their kids. It’s also known that the famous family’s live within close proximity to each other.
Apparently Jolie’s daughter Vivienne, 12, and Pompeo’s oldest Stella, 11, are “good friends.” Both girls were along for the evening, making it a sweet and rare spotting.
The star duo’s style was also noted. The Maleficent leading lady opted for a white dress and nude heels, with a matching bag. Both Vivienne and Stella matched her in lighter outfits. Meanwhile, the real-life Meredith Grey was the yin to Angelina’s yang, wearing an all black ensemble. Luckily, they all put safety first, donning face masks for their meal.
Angelina Jolie is selling her most prized art possession amid divorce
E. Baldi is an upscale restaurant open for outdoor dining and takeout orders during the pandemic, according to their website. It’s definitely a celebrity haunt, and was even named a top power lunch spot by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.
The night out comes after Pompeo’s recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning . During a candid chat she revealed that she’s still wrestling with her future on Grey’s Anatomy, where she’s worked since 2005. The question has been on everyone’s minds as season 17 is the last one she’s contractually signed on to appear in.
Meanwhile, Angelina was recently named the “Godmother” of the 2021 Women for Bees program. In partnership with GUERLAIN and UNESCO, the program aims to train and empower women beekeepers on an international level. Nothing like seeing two powerhouses unite!