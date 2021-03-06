Miley Cyrus sings new record deal and teases collaboration with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus takes her music career to another level, by signing a major record deal with Columbia records.

Following the success of her album Plastic Hearts, the pop-star turned rockstar took the decision to sign the new deal, as her three-year contract with Sony Music’s RCA Records was about to come to an end.

Both labels are owned by Sony Music, however the 28-year-old singer is reported to have a close relationship with Columbia CEO and Chairman Ron Perry.

They previously joined forces during Miley’s manager birthday party in 2017, where the singer covered the iconic song by Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit, to celebrate Adam Label’s 40th birthday.

Columbia currently features a list of exceptional artists, including Harry Styles, BTS, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne.

Miley shared her excitement on her personal Twitter and Instagram account, making her fans thrilled with the good news, as it was rumored that the previous label wasn’t giving enough promotion to Plastic Hearts.