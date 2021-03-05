The reason Pamela Anderson is selling her iconic Malibu mansion

Pamela Anderson is ready to start a new chapter in her life, and is now putting her Malibu mansion on the market!

The California based star recently revealed she exchanged vows in December with her husband Dan Hayhurst in Vancouver, admitting her desire to go back to her roots and start a new life in Canada.

Pamela is ditching Hollywood and is ready to sell her iconic four-bedroom Malibu home, which is priced around $15 million and is sitting right in front of the beach.

She also confessed that “many sexy, fun times” happened inside the mansion, adding that the owner will have a lot of fun in the property and will have the chance to connect with nature, as the beautiful house is surrounded by avocado, olive and orange orchards.

The dreamy 5,500 square feet mansion has been described as an icon of the Hollywood glamour, with a beautiful sun deck, a modern patio with a steel fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a backyard with a pool and a sleek-modern kitchen.

The legendary actress who describes herself as “a lucky girl,” admits she will miss her two sons the most, 24-year-old Brandon and 23-year-old Dylan.

However she thinks her life has come “full circle” after traveling “all over the world,” and now wants to enjoy her new marriage in Vancouver.

“I feel more settled on my sustainable ranch on Vancouver Island with space to rescue more animals. It’s still beachfront. One foot away from the water.”