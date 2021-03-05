Kelly Rowland says she probably won’t watch Britney Spears new documentary.

During a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former Destiny’s Child singer, Kelly Rowland, explained why she hadn’t joined the rest of the world and watched the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears.

According to the 40-year-old star, the main reason is that it is an unauthorized film and respects Britney Spears ’ angle. “No, I haven’t seen the Britney doc. I’m having a hard time wanting to watch it,” said Rowland when asked.

“Just because I really respect when artists actually say, ‘This is a documentary, it’s okay to watch this.’ I respect their space and their privacy, and their point of view. And their story — what they feel like their story is — from their brain, their heart, their mouth. So I kinda respect that,” she added.

©FX/YouTube GALLERY



Britney Spears

Everybody says they enjoyed it, which is great,” she added.

Framing Britney Spears shed light on the popstar mental health and conservatorship. According to the film, the “Peace of Me” singer refuses to perform as long as her father is in control of her conservatorship. “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Spears’s lawyer told a judge back in November. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!! We all have so many different bright, beautiful lives,” wrote Spears on Twitter, referring to the documentary. “Remember no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she added.

Last month, Britney Spears took social media to share how tired she is of malicious comments. “I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it !!!” she captioned the photo, which is a screengrab from one of her videos from 2020. “So ... if my posts aren’t perfect ... I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain’t happening!!!!”

©Britney Spears GALLERY



Britney Spears

The 39-year-old singer, actress, and dancer referred to her most recent dance video, where people blasted the comments section, saying Spears looks unbalanced. “What is the point of these videos of her dancing like she’s slept for days and just woke up? They scare me because obviously Brittany [sic] is going through something,” a person wrote. “Can someone finally take Britney out of that house? She is going nuts...she lives in that house like prisoner,” a second follower assumed. “This is a little creepy,” someone said.

Not all Britney Spear’s fans think she is repetitive. Some of her supporters asked haters to let her dance and share it with the world as she pleased. “Nobody knows what’s going on with her, but I think she genuinely loves dancing…” a fan said. “Honestly she loves dancing. Interpretive dance is a form of dance guys. She has genuine smiles in this dance. I’m happy she seems genuinely happy today,” another one suggested.

