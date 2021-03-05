Cardi B is celebrating International Women’s Day by releasing an inclusive doll

Cardi B is celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day by releasing her very own doll. The ‘Money’ singer worked with Real Women Are , a new diverse and inclusive doll brand to create a doll inspired by her.

©Real Women Are



You can be added to the purchase waitlist for Cardi B’s new doll on Monday.

The Cardi inspired doll is available via an exclusive waitlist and those on the waitlist will be able to purchase it in July for $35. Cardi was a big part of the doll making process as she provided inspiration and led creative direction to bring her vision of the doll to life.

The 28-year-old said in a press release why she chose to collaborate with the doll brand. “As everyone knows, I’m a mom. And today, more than ever, it’s important to me to give my daughter inspiration and badass women to look up to,” she said. “Working with Real Women Are is a chance for me to provide my daughter and other little girls something that looks like them to play with to inspire them. We’re in the White House now, but we’re still so far behind in other places. Representation matters.”

©Real Women Are



This is Cardi B’s first doll.

Real Women Are is the first minority-women owned and led doll brand targeting women and girls of all ethnicities. “What makes Real Women Are special is that young girls of color are a priority to the doll brand,” shared the singer. “We want them to know that they are special. That they are worthy of having a toy that looks like them. We’re not building Real Women Are as an afterthought or something just to check off a box. Creating a doll that is a mirror of our daughters, nieces and granddaughters is at our very core.”

The doll will have trendy style looks and its hair and makeup will be fitting with the current beauty trends. Additional wardrobe and accessories for the Cardi doll can be bought separately.