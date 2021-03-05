Ana de Armas is training hard for her new Netflix film, ‘The Gray Man’

Ana de Armas has been hard at work on her latest Netflix film, ‘The Gray Man’ which will also star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans . The film is about an assassin who is trying to evade mysterious forces while saving the lives of daughters, who don’t know he exists, according to IMDb. For this role, the Cuban actress has been working with her trainer to learn how to properly use a firearm.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old shared a short clip with her 3.9 million Instagram followers of her in a training session with her trainer. She captioned the clip, “MFDF 👊🏻 #TheGrayMan.”

The action thriller film was once a best selling book and it’s been in the works for years, according to Deadline. ‘The Gray Man’ will be produced by the Russo Brothers, the two men known for producing the Marvel films. “The movie is a real mano, a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo told Deadline.

“For those who were fans of ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier,’ this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”