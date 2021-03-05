Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Camilo, Sarah Hyland, Nick Jonas, and more

Celebrities are proving all they need is 60 seconds or less to get millions of views on TikTok. From the funny, the cute, and the kinda gross: Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week:

PRINCE ROYCE TikTok

Prince Royce crushed the Dilemma Challenged with Beau Casper Smart. What could be better than Prince Royce lip-synching to Jennifer Lopez?

@princeroyce Can’t wait to get back on stage & sing to my fanssss !! @beaucaspersmart ♬ DilemmaChallenge - Mikoy.Koys

LELE PONS TikTok



If you don’t know how to twerk just watch this helpful video by Lele Pons.



CAMILO TikTok

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner made this sexy dance to their song “Machu Picchu” and they want to see yours!



SARAH HYLAND TikTok



Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland reposted an edit of her at the Golden Globes that is hilarious for no reason. The whole thing gives dramatic novela vibes.