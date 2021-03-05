Camilo, Sarah Hyland, Prince Royce, Lele Pons, Nick Jonas, Bella Thorne

TikTok!

Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Camilo, Sarah Hyland, Nick Jonas, and more

These celebs know how to create their own content

Celebrities are proving all they need is 60 seconds or less to get millions of views on TikTok. From the funny, the cute, and the kinda gross: Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week:

PRINCE ROYCE TikTok

Prince Royce crushed the Dilemma Challenged with Beau Casper Smart. What could be better than Prince Royce lip-synching to Jennifer Lopez?

 
 @princeroyce 

Can’t wait to get back on stage & sing to my fanssss !! @beaucaspersmart

 ♬ DilemmaChallenge - Mikoy.Koys 
 
 

LELE PONS TikTok

If you don’t know how to twerk just watch this helpful video by Lele Pons.

 
 @lelepons 

If you don’t know how to twerk try this 😂😂😂 @spence

 ♬ original sound - Lele Pons 
 
 


CAMILO TikTok

Camilo & Evaluna Montaner made this sexy dance to their song “Machu Picchu” and they want to see yours!

 
 @camilo 

Si quieren ver algo sexy... no me miren a mí... jajaja miren a @evaluna !! QUEREMOS VER SUS VIDEOS!! #latribu

 ♬ Machu Picchu - Camilo & Evaluna Montaner 
 
 

SARAH HYLAND TikTok

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland reposted an edit of her at the Golden Globes that is hilarious for no reason. The whole thing gives dramatic novela vibes.

 
 @sarahhyland4 

@allanface made this and I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much #goldenglobes #fyp #redhead #beauty #foryou

 ♬ Lady In Red - Aaron Foret 
 
 

GUAYNAA TikTok

This week Guaynna dropped his new song with Diplo and Major Lazer. He showed his best dance moves and with some committed eye contact and said Diplo showed him how to be a stripper in the caption.

 
 @yosoyguaynaa 

Diplo showed me how to be a stripper. We are ready guys!! 🥶🥶🥶🏇🏻🏇🏻🏇🏻 #majorlazer #diplomatico #comingsoon Se viene perreo 🔥🔥🔥

 ♬ original sound - guaynaa 
 
 

REESE WITHERSPOON TikTok

Reese Witherspoon attempted a hot chicken challenge and actually did a pretty good job.

 
 @officialreesetiktok 

Trying Nashville’s famous Hot Chicken... 🥵 #foryou #hotchickenchallenge #foodtiktok

 ♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon  
 
 

NICK JONAS TikTok

Nick Jonas vibed out to his new song “This Is Heaven” and pretended he was at the club.

 
 @nickjonas 

Me home alone pretending the DJ just put on some 🔥 at the club. #foryoupage #spaceman

 ♬ This Is Heaven - NICK JONɅS 
 
 


CYNDI LAUPER TikTok

Cyndi Lauper reminded the world how great her song “Like a Cat” is with this weirdly amazing video.

WILL SMITH TikTok

Will Smith did his best impression of a sink’s point of view that was both funny and disgusting.

 
 @willsmith 

POV: You’re a sink

 ♬ original sound - Will Smith 
 
 

BELLA THORNE TikTok

Bella Thorne shared this hilarious video showing you can be friends even if you like to eat different things with her BFF and sister.

 
 @bellathorne 

When your sister is a vegan and you’re a meat eater..but you’re still best friends 🥰 🥰 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #siblings #sisters #bff #bffgoals

 ♬ original sound - Bella Thorne  
 
 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more