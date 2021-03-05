Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Camilo, Sarah Hyland, Nick Jonas, and more

Celebrities are proving all they need is 60 seconds or less to get millions of views on TikTok. From the funny, the cute, and the kinda gross: Here are the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week:
PRINCE ROYCE TikTok
Prince Royce crushed the Dilemma Challenged with Beau Casper Smart. What could be better than Prince Royce lip-synching to Jennifer Lopez?
@princeroyce
Can’t wait to get back on stage & sing to my fanssss !! @beaucaspersmart♬ DilemmaChallenge - Mikoy.Koys
LELE PONS TikTok
If you don’t know how to twerk just watch this helpful video by Lele Pons.
@lelepons
If you don’t know how to twerk try this 😂😂😂 @spence♬ original sound - Lele Pons
CAMILO TikTok
Camilo & Evaluna Montaner made this sexy dance to their song “Machu Picchu” and they want to see yours!
@camilo
Si quieren ver algo sexy... no me miren a mí... jajaja miren a @evaluna !! QUEREMOS VER SUS VIDEOS!! #latribu♬ Machu Picchu - Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
SARAH HYLAND TikTok
Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland reposted an edit of her at the Golden Globes that is hilarious for no reason. The whole thing gives dramatic novela vibes.
@sarahhyland4
@allanface made this and I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much #goldenglobes #fyp #redhead #beauty #foryou♬ Lady In Red - Aaron Foret
GUAYNAA TikTok
This week Guaynna dropped his new song with Diplo and Major Lazer. He showed his best dance moves and with some committed eye contact and said Diplo showed him how to be a stripper in the caption.
@yosoyguaynaa
Diplo showed me how to be a stripper. We are ready guys!! 🥶🥶🥶🏇🏻🏇🏻🏇🏻 #majorlazer #diplomatico #comingsoon Se viene perreo 🔥🔥🔥♬ original sound - guaynaa
REESE WITHERSPOON TikTok
Reese Witherspoon attempted a hot chicken challenge and actually did a pretty good job.
@officialreesetiktok
Trying Nashville’s famous Hot Chicken... 🥵 #foryou #hotchickenchallenge #foodtiktok♬ original sound - Reese Witherspoon
NICK JONAS TikTok
Nick Jonas vibed out to his new song “This Is Heaven” and pretended he was at the club.
@nickjonas
Me home alone pretending the DJ just put on some 🔥 at the club. #foryoupage #spaceman♬ This Is Heaven - NICK JONɅS
CYNDI LAUPER TikTok
Cyndi Lauper reminded the world how great her song “Like a Cat” is with this weirdly amazing video.
@cyndilauper
Like a cat 🐈♬ Like A Cat (Album Version) - Cyndi Lauper
WILL SMITH TikTok
Will Smith did his best impression of a sink’s point of view that was both funny and disgusting.
@willsmith
POV: You’re a sink♬ original sound - Will Smith
BELLA THORNE TikTok
Bella Thorne shared this hilarious video showing you can be friends even if you like to eat different things with her BFF and sister.
@bellathorne
When your sister is a vegan and you’re a meat eater..but you’re still best friends 🥰 🥰 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #siblings #sisters #bff #bffgoals♬ original sound - Bella Thorne