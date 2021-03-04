John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu becomes Alice in the upcoming modern retelling of Alice in Wonderland

Kelly Preston and John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu Travolta becomes Alice in the upcoming modern retelling of Alice in Wonderland, named Get Lost. “I am very pleased to announce this opportunity that has come to me and I am looking forward to working with Daniela Amavia and Michael Mendelsohn on this exciting new project!” she wrote on Instagram.

Under the direction of Daniela Amavia, the film will follow Travolta’s character on an adventure through Budapest. According to Deadline, Alicia/Alice decides to fulfill her mother’s last wish of backpacking across Europe; however, her trip takes an unexpected route when she runs into “an enigmatic young man and with a bunch of other unlikely individuals.”

The film will start production this summer in Budapest, Hungary. Patriot Pictures’ Michael Mendelsohn and Lynn Kressel are in charge of the production, while Valerie McCaffrey is the Casting Director, and Natalie Perrotta will be the executive producer. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management fully finances the movie.

The actress started following her famous parents’ steps in Old Dogs (2009) and The Poison Rose (2019). Recently, she appeared with her dad in a Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial aired during Super Bowl LV. In the ad, Ella Bleu recreates her dad’s iconic dance moves from Grease.

Last month she took social media to wish John Travolta a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend,” she gushed. ”Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day.”