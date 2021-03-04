Gigi Hadid shares rare photo of her 6-month-old daughter Khai

Like most parents, Gigi Hadid is surprised by just how fast her baby girl is growing up.

On Thursday, March 4, the supermodel posted a sweet snap of her daughter Khai, the baby she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed last September.

In the photo Hadid shared to her Instagram Stories, the 6-month-old can be seen laying on top of a blanket with her back facing the camera. Khai looked absolutely adorable in a pair of colorful star pants, a pair of yellow fuzzy socks, and a light pink sweater with ears on the hood.

“My big girl,” Gigi wrote on the photo.

©Gigi Hadid





Photos like this are rare for Hadid and Malik, who have yet to show a picture of Khai’s face, though they have shared tiny glimpses of her in photos, like this one.

The parents keeping things low-key shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans any more, as the 25-year-old’s entire pregnancy is something that flew under the radar, as well. Hadid didn’t confirm that she was pregnant or share photos of her baby bump until August, just a month before she ended up giving birth to her daughter.

This month, the model landed her first solo Vogue cover for the magazine’s upcoming March 2021 issue, in which she opened up about sharing such a special moment with her daughter.

“Who would have thought I‘d be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!” she gushed on Instagram. “I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!”

She continued, “Khai is now rockin‘ in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I’m reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion.”

In the Vogue interview, Hadid opened up about her daughter’s delivery, explaining that she had to “dig deep” during the home birth without any medication.

“There definitely was a point where I was like, ‘I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different,’ ” she said. “My midwife looked at me and was like, ‘You’re doing it. No one can help you. You’re past the point of the epidural anyway, so you’d be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.’ ”

