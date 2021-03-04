Travis Barker gushes over the love note Kourtney Kardashian wrote for him

Things are heating up between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The Blink 182 drummer stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 4, and during his interview, he couldn’t stop talking about his longtime-friend-turned-girlfriend.

“I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, ‘We may destroy each other,’” Drew said to Barker. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so hot.’ I think my love note might be like, ‘Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?’”

Unsurprisingly, the rock star prefers things to be a little more dramatic.

“I would prefer the opposite,” he joked. “I would prefer to, you know, kind of go in a blaze of glory, like, ball of flames.”

The note Barrymore is referring to in the interview was posted by Travis on Saturday, February 20. The handwritten love letter reads: “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Further on in their conversation, Barker got into one of the reasons dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been so great: they both have kids.

“Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn‘t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” the father of two explained. ”I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ’Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”

“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom; who’s, like, a great friend,” he continued. “And I just, you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

He went on to gush about their relationship even further, saying, “And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of, you know, every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important.”