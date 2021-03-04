Pregnant Ashley Tisdale reunites with Vanessa Hudgens before her due date

Ashley Tisdale and her High School Musical costar, Vanessa Hudgens , finally reunited--and they got to do it before the latter gives birth.

The longtime friends posted about their time together on Instagram, where Tisdale posted a precious photo of Hudgens cradling her growing baby bump.

“It’s taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again,” she wrote under the picture. “Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️”

“so happy to see my girrrrrl,” Vanessa wrote on her story after reposting Ashley’s photo.



While it’s been a while since the High School Musical stars have seen one another in person, they have both remained close all these years later.

In December, Ashley posted a sweet tribute to her friend on Instagram in celebration of Vanessa’s 32nd birthday, saying she knew they’d be best friends “the minute I met you at the Sears commercial.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!!” she wrote under a pair of throwback dancing videos. “I don’t think I have ever come across someone with the same energy as us. We are a good time at parties 😝”