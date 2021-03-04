Pregnant Ashley Tisdale reunites with Vanessa Hudgens before her due date

Ashley Tisdale and her High School Musical costar, Vanessa Hudgens , finally reunited--and they got to do it before the latter gives birth.
The longtime friends posted about their time together on Instagram, where Tisdale posted a precious photo of Hudgens cradling her growing baby bump.
“It’s taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again,” she wrote under the picture. “Love you @vanessahudgens ❤️❤️”
“so happy to see my girrrrrl,” Vanessa wrote on her story after reposting Ashley’s photo.
While it’s been a while since the High School Musical stars have seen one another in person, they have both remained close all these years later.
In December, Ashley posted a sweet tribute to her friend on Instagram in celebration of Vanessa’s 32nd birthday, saying she knew they’d be best friends “the minute I met you at the Sears commercial.”
“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!!” she wrote under a pair of throwback dancing videos. “I don’t think I have ever come across someone with the same energy as us. We are a good time at parties 😝”
She continued, “I love you so much, I knew the minute I met you at the Sears commercial we would be best friends for a long time and here we are. You might have some “wifeys” or “besties” but I know the special bond between us will never be replaced. I’m the OG and I’ll always be by your side. I love you @vanessahudgens.”
Back in September, Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, announced that they are expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, they revealed they’re having a baby girl.
“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!” Ashley wrote under the photos of their gender reveal. “I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench.”