Chris Hemsworth showed off his muscles while on a bike ride with Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the definition of fit couple goals. Pataky recently spoke about her love for fitness in an interview for Jones magazine and Hemsworth is always in the gym getting buff to prepare for a movie role.
So it’s no surprise that the two were spotted bike riding earlier this week together. However, this wasn’t a regular bicycle the couple was riding, it was an electric bike worth $3,400, according to the Daily Mail.
The couple was seen bike riding in Sydney, Australia exploring the city on Wednesday and one thing we couldn’t stop looking at was Hemsworth’s drool-worthy arms.
The actor wore a grey short sleeve t-shirt paired with dark denim jeans, white sneakers, and a helmet on his head. The 44-year-old dressed more warm wearing a patterned button down blouse paired with beige cropped pants that were rolled up and sneakers. She too wore a helmet for safety.
Pataky and Hemsworth have their own fitness app together called, Centr. The couple is passionate about health and fitness and are sharing their wealth of knowledge with the public on their app.