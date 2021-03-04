Kim Kardashian is keeping the $60 million mansion she shares with Kanye West

If you’ve been worried Kim Kardashian might lose the mansion she shares with Kanye West and have nowhere to live, you can breathe easy. It was reported Wednesday by DailyMail that she will remain in the $60 million Hidden Hills mansion “in an effort to keep their children in a stable environment.” It was previously reported that the home they purchased for $40 million could be the biggest battle in the divorce settlement since they spent years investing $20 million in redesigning the mansion specifically to West’s visions.

According to the outlet, while Kanye spent years working on it, he doesn’t have ties to the community like Kim does so it just makes sense. The rapper has been spending most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming for the last few years so he already has a place to keep making music and plan his next presidential run.





While West owns the actual house, the news isn’t too surprising. There have been reports that Kim was gunning for the mansion before their divorce was even official. A source told Page Six in January, “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”