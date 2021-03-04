Guaynaa says Diplo taught him how to be a stripper for their new song ‘Diplomatico’

When worlds collide! This week it was announced that Guaynaa has a new song called “Diplomatico” with Diplo and Major Lazer coming soon. The collaboration is epic and the short clip they shared already has you moving your hips. The song is without a doubt going to be a huge success and is a big move for Guaynaa. The Puerto Rican rapper has been posting hilarious videos about the upcoming release and said Diplo taught him how to be a stripper. There hasn’t been a release date announced yet but people are already calling it the “sexiest song ever” in the comments. On Wednesday Guaynna shared a video grinding on a horse in a full jockey uniform while Diplo did his own ‘sexy’ moves in a white bathrobe, high socks, and crocks. The whole thing was amazing and confusing in the best way and seems to have something to do with the music video. Here’s everything we know about the ‘Diplomatico.’

The rapper has been posting in English for the song’s release. On Tuesday Guaynna shared a video on social media announcing the song in both Spanish and English. The rapper captioned the video “@Diplo Showed me how to be a stripper… We are ready guys!!” His new BFF Diplo commented, “Jefe I will show my next dance sequence.”