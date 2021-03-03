Catherine Zeta Jones reveals the best part of starring in ‘Prodigal Son’

Catherine Zeta Jones is sharing her excitement! Now that she is joining the cast of the second season of Prodigal Son on FOX.

Revealing that she has been “a fan of the show,” the actress explained that the best part of working in the drama series is that she gets to work on set with Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

The 51-year-old star who recently launched her own fashion line, confessed that she grew up in the same part of Wales, and even has mutual friends with Michael, however they never got the chance to meet until now.

Catherine says “It’s really unbelievable” because they have “literally crossed paths all this time,” adding that her parents know his mom and dad, and while she “was in the contemporary dance theatre,” he was in the acting theatre.

The iconic actress is portraying Dr. Vivian Capshaw alongside Michael who is playing Dr. Martin Whitly.

And talking about her time on the production of the show, she says Sheen is “such a wonderful actor,” admitting that “It takes a great actor to play a serial killer you actually like,” in reference to his character.