Catherine Zeta-Jones in 'Prodigal Son'

DRAMA SERIES

Catherine Zeta Jones reveals the best part of starring in ‘Prodigal Son’

The actress confessed that she grew up in the same part of Wales as actor Michael Sheen and even has mutual friends with him.

Catherine Zeta Jones is sharing her excitement! Now that she is joining the cast of the second season of Prodigal Son on FOX.

Loading the player...

Revealing that she has been “a fan of the show,” the actress explained that the best part of working in the drama series is that she gets to work on set with Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen in 'Prodigal Son'©Phil Caruso/Fox

The 51-year-old star who recently launched her own fashion line, confessed that she grew up in the same part of Wales, and even has mutual friends with Michael, however they never got the chance to meet until now.

Catherine says “It’s really unbelievable” because they have “literally crossed paths all this time,” adding that her parents know his mom and dad, and while she “was in the contemporary dance theatre,” he was in the acting theatre.

Catherine Zeta-Jones in 'Prodigal Son'©Phil Caruso/Fox

The iconic actress is portraying Dr. Vivian Capshaw alongside Michael who is playing Dr. Martin Whitly.

And talking about her time on the production of the show, she says Sheen is “such a wonderful actor,” admitting that “It takes a great actor to play a serial killer you actually like,” in reference to his character.

“We reminisce and we both click back into our very strong Welsh accents and it‘s been a real treat.”

She also says she loves the storyline of the series, explaining how “the script began as something brilliant,” and became “this overwhelming wealth of riches for me.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more