Why Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can’t remember much of emotional proposal

Blake Shelton is sharing some blurry details about his emotional marriage proposal to Gwen Stefani.

The 44-year-old singer was recently asked in an interview with Access Hollywood, about how it all went down during the special moment in October last year.

However he admitted he barely remembers every single detail of the proposal because everything is something of a “blur.”

“I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened.”

Blake is also not the only one who struggles to remember all about the engagement, as he also confessed that Gwen had so many emotions at that moment that she forgot if she said “yes” out loud.

He went on to explain that at one point she said “wait a minute, did I answer you?” wondering if she had said “yes.”

Making Blake confused, but luckily because Kingston was right by their side, he said “Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say “yes,” you did.”

The couple have been together since 2015 and have been open about their relationship and their desire of getting married, however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seemed to be an obstacle.

Now the two stars are hoping to tie the knot by the end of the year!