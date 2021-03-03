Dolly Parton receives COVID-19 vaccine in the most fashionable outfit

Dolly Parton shared the moment when she received the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund, doing it in the most fashionable way possible.

The 75-year-old country legend wore a glittery blue sweater with shoulder cutouts, showing her fans the best outfit to get the vaccine.

Posting the video on Instagram, Dolly stated in the caption that she was getting “a dose of her own medicine,” in reference to her support and funding of the vaccine last year.

Helping develop the much needed relief, the star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, resulting in the production of the Moderna vaccine with the help of the US National Institutes of Health.

She also shared that she received the shot at Nashville’s Medical Center, giving the internet a special moment, not only because of her fashionable outfit, but also because she sang a short part of her popular song Jolene.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Modifying the iconic verse and singing to her followers and everyone watching the video, “vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I‘m begging you please don’t hesitate.”

Last month during her birthday, Dolly stated that she didn’t want people to think she is “jumping the line just because I donated money,” adding that she wanted to wait, and insisting that she hopes she can encourage Americans to get the vaccine.

“I want it. I‘m going to get it. When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know.”