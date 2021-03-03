Nick Jonas explains the ‘Jonas blessing’ and reveals the celebs his family has helped

Following his appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, where he played double duty as both host and musical guest, Nick Jonas stopped by The Tonight Show to talk about his experience. During his appearance, he also explained the theory of the “Jonas blessing” to host Jimmy Fallon .

After The Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019, Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, embarked on their Happiness Begins Tour. During their trip around the country, several big name athletes attended their concerts, and Nick couldn’t help but notice a trend.

“The first was Cody Bellinger, who then went on to win the World Series with the Dodgers,” the singer explained on The Tonight Show. “We had Patrick Mahomes, who in the 2020 Super Bowl won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He came to a show in KC. And then Lewis Hamilton, who surpassed the all-time [Formula 1] record, he went on to, after he came to a show, to do that.”

Because of all this success, after a while, Nick began to wonder if his family could put a price on this kind of outcome.

“I was saying, ‘We’re going to have to start charging these athletes,’” he joked. “’If they want the Jonas Blessing, to come to a show and then go on to win a championship, they’re going to have to pay up.’”

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Jonas Brothers haven’t performed any shows together in over a year. With Tom Brady’s success at Super Bowl LV last month, Fallon asks Nick if him and his brothers--somehow--had anything to do with the win.



“We actually did a private, COVID-safe show for Tom Brady before the Super Bowl,” the 28-year-old joked, “and that‘s why.”