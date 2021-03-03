Justin Timberlake wished his “favorite person in the world” a happy birthday on Instagram

There are few things in this world that we love more than a celebrity birthday post. Justin Timberlake took to Instagram today to share with his 59.7 million followers a very sweet birthday message for his wife actress Jessica Biel who turns 39 today.

The ‘Suit & Tie’ singer posted several photos of him and Biel with a cover photo of him kissing his wife on the cheek and he captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world,” the 40-year-old wrote. “The strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!”

He added, “Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly… I ❤️ U with all that I know.”

The post received over 1 million likes and celebrities such as Lily Collins took to Timberlake’s comment section of his post to write, “Happy birthday @jessicabiel !! 🤍🤍.” Another comment read, “This is beautiful!!! Happiest of happy birthdays to the best of the best. You are the most wonderful in all the land @jessicabiel ❤️.”