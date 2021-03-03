Justin Timberlake wished his “favorite person in the world” a happy birthday on Instagram

There are few things in this world that we love more than a celebrity birthday post. Justin Timberlake took to Instagram today to share with his 59.7 million followers a very sweet birthday message for his wife actress Jessica Biel who turns 39 today.
The ‘Suit & Tie’ singer posted several photos of him and Biel with a cover photo of him kissing his wife on the cheek and he captioned it, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world,” the 40-year-old wrote. “The strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!”
He added, “Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly… I ❤️ U with all that I know.”
The post received over 1 million likes and celebrities such as Lily Collins took to Timberlake’s comment section of his post to write, “Happy birthday @jessicabiel !! 🤍🤍.” Another comment read, “This is beautiful!!! Happiest of happy birthdays to the best of the best. You are the most wonderful in all the land @jessicabiel ❤️.”
The famous couple got married in October 2012 in Puglia, Italy, according to US Weekly. Since then, Timberlake and Biel have welcomed two sons into the world, 5-year-old Silas and Phineas in 2020.
Although the couple is far from perfect and have faced several situations such as the 2019 one when Timberlake was photographed holding his ‘Palmer’ co-stars hand, the two seem to work through their issues just like any other couple and they seem happier and stronger than ever.