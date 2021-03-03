Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed newborn daughter via surrogate: Report

Months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her fifth child, she revealed on Monday that her family had a new addition. A source confirmed to E! News that the couple’s newborn “arrived via surrogate.” Another source also confirmed to People magazine that Alec Baldwin and his wife welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

On Tuesday, the mom of six shared a photo of her baby girl, named Lucia. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true,” she captioned the post.

In addition to Lucia, Hilaria and Alec, who wed in 2012, are parents to daughter Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, and Eduardo, who was born in September. The 30 Rock actor is also a father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25. On﻿ Wednesday, Hilaria posted a sweet snapshot of Lucia and Eduardo on her Instagram Story writing “My babies.”

Back in 2018, The Living Clearly Method author revealed to HOLA! USA that her daughter Carmen wanted a little sister. At the time, Hilaria said, “We potentially have to think about a fifth because Carmen really wants a sister, another sister. She wants a little sister because she has Ireland, who she’s very attached to. She wants a little sister who lives in the same house as her.”