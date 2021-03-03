Lady Gaga’s old Lower East Side apartment can be yours for $2,000 a month

Oftentimes we see celebrities’ homes up for sale and the price tag is several millions of dollars, something we aren’t surprised by anymore. Some news that might come as a refreshing surprise is that Lady Gaga ’s apartment can be rented and lived in for $2,000 a month. Before you get overly excited about this, it’s not the singer’s current city living- it’s actually the Lower East Side apartment she lived in before she got famous and it’s up for rent again.
Prior to reaching stardom, the ‘Stupid Love’ singer lived in a humble apartment on Stanton Street, around the same time that she was writing her debut album The Fame, according to New York Daily News.
The one bedroom and one bathroom apartment is in a pre-war building listed on Street Easy for $2,000 a month. Although the apartment has 10 ft. ceilings and a sky light, the kitchen is very tiny with barely any counter space for any cooking to be done.
Reportedly, Gaga goes back to the Stanton Street apartment often and she even brought Anderson Cooper back in 2011 during a 60 Minutes interview.
By the time Gaga made a name for herself, she said goodbye to the Lower East Side digs and upgraded to a stunning Central Park South apartment where rent went for $22,000 a month, according to People.
Now, the ‘Just Dance’ singer calls Southern California home where she owns multiple properties.
Talk about humble beginnings!