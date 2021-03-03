Lady Gaga’s old Lower East Side apartment can be yours for $2,000 a month

Oftentimes we see celebrities’ homes up for sale and the price tag is several millions of dollars, something we aren’t surprised by anymore. Some news that might come as a refreshing surprise is that Lady Gaga ’s apartment can be rented and lived in for $2,000 a month. Before you get overly excited about this, it’s not the singer’s current city living- it’s actually the Lower East Side apartment she lived in before she got famous and it’s up for rent again.

Prior to reaching stardom, the ‘Stupid Love’ singer lived in a humble apartment on Stanton Street, around the same time that she was writing her debut album The Fame, according to New York Daily News.

©Street Easy



Lady Gaga’s old bedroom.

The one bedroom and one bathroom apartment is in a pre-war building listed on Street Easy for $2,000 a month. Although the apartment has 10 ft. ceilings and a sky light, the kitchen is very tiny with barely any counter space for any cooking to be done.

©Street Easy



The kitchen is small with little counter space.

Reportedly, Gaga goes back to the Stanton Street apartment often and she even brought Anderson Cooper back in 2011 during a 60 Minutes interview.