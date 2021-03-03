BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party 2019 – Arrivals

Royals Fan

Catherine Zeta-Jones dressed in a ball gown for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding

The 51-year-old actress expressed her love for the royals on ‘What What Happens Live.’

It seems  Catherine Zeta-Jones  is more like us than we realized. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she loves the royals as much as we do.

On Tuesday night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ the 51-year-old beauty chatted with host Andy Cohen and his other guest designer  Diane von Furstenberg  on all things royals. Jones explained how she met the  Queen  several times while acting in the Royal Variety Performance show at the Theatre Royal at Drury Lane in London.

“I did the classic lined-up backstage, and she goes down the line and is able to ask you a question, each and every one of us,” she explained.

“It makes you feel incredibly, incredibly important,” the Welsh actress said.

“I’m a huge royalist, you know. I get dressed up for the weddings and the births and the christenings. So I’m a huge Queen fan, I mean, royal fan,” she went on to say.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle©GettyImages
Catherine Zeta-Jones is a big fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jones then admitted to making  Prince Harry  and  Meghan Markle ’s 2018 wedding an event in her household. The ‘Chicago’ actress said she dressed up in a ball gown for the occasion and watched the wedding of the year with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children Dylan and Carys, along with cardboard cutouts of Harry, Meghan, and the Queen.

 

Jones also appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the FOX show, ‘Prodigal Son,’ a show that she’s big fan of. It’s a family drama with a twist of danger and it’s a dark family,” Zeta-Jones said. “I gravitate to kind of dark material,” she said at the virtual Television Critics Association panel.

The show’s second season is currently airing on Fox. You can catch up on the show’s first season that just began streaming on HBO Max.

