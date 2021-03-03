Catherine Zeta-Jones dressed in a ball gown for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding

It seems Catherine Zeta-Jones is more like us than we realized. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she loves the royals as much as we do.

On Tuesday night’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ the 51-year-old beauty chatted with host Andy Cohen and his other guest designer Diane von Furstenberg on all things royals. Jones explained how she met the Queen several times while acting in the Royal Variety Performance show at the Theatre Royal at Drury Lane in London.

“I did the classic lined-up backstage, and she goes down the line and is able to ask you a question, each and every one of us,” she explained.

“It makes you feel incredibly, incredibly important,” the Welsh actress said.

“I’m a huge royalist, you know. I get dressed up for the weddings and the births and the christenings. So I’m a huge Queen fan, I mean, royal fan,” she went on to say.

©GettyImages



Catherine Zeta-Jones is a big fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jones then admitted to making Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s 2018 wedding an event in her household. The ‘Chicago’ actress said she dressed up in a ball gown for the occasion and watched the wedding of the year with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children Dylan and Carys, along with cardboard cutouts of Harry, Meghan, and the Queen.