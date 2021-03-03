Karol G Is the Most Nominated Female Artist for the Latin American Music Awards With 9 Nominations

Karol G just took home three awards at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro and is already on her way to adding more trophies to her collection. The singer is one of the most popular artists of the Latin music industry today and is officially the most-nominated female artist for the 6th Annual Latin American Music Awards. The superstar, proclaimed the #1 Latin female artist of 2020, was nominated in the following 9 categories:

Artist of the Year

Song of The Year - Karol G, Nicki Minaj - “Tusa”

Favorite Artist - Female

Favorite Artist - Urban

Favorite Song - Urban - “Tusa”

Favorite Song - Urban - “Caramelo”

Collaboration of the Year - “Tusa”

Collaboration of the Year - “Caramelo”

Social Artist of the Year

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter has broken multicultural barriers and stereotypes and continues to stun the music industry with her momentous milestones, and expansive versatility. Her most recent single, “Location” with Anuel AA and J Balvin became an instant hit, achieving more than 100 million combined streams across digital music platforms just a couple of weeks after its release. The song debuted in the top 10 of YouTube’s “Top Global Music Videos” list, and it has over 64.5 million streams to date.

“Location” also debuted on Billboard‘s ”Hot Latin Songs” chart, ranking at #6 right behind her previous single ”Bichota” at #5. With this milestone, she is the female artist with the most entries in the chart’s Top 10 list in the last 5 years, with a total of 11 songs. She is also currently the only female artist with two top 10 singles, with ”Bichota” at #6 and ”Location” at #9. Likewise, the single debuted in the Top 10 of ”Latin Pop Airplay” and entered the ”Billboard Global 200” and “Billboard Global Excl. U.S.”



“Bichota” recently peaked at #72 on Billboard‘s ”Hot 100,” breaking the record for the highest-ranking song in Spanish by a female act in the last 20 years. ”Bichota” has become a global anthem for diversity and inclusion and its music video has more than 630 million views on its music video.