Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter supports best friend fashion brand wearing a crop top

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter, Stella Banderas , is a grown-up now, and she is showing her sexiest side while supporting her best friend fashion brand. The 24-year-old Marbella native took Instagram to share a rare photo of her wearing a printed crop top and classic blue jeans.

Banderas posed in a graphic comic strip short-sleeved crop top, natural makeup, and minimal accessories. “Shop my best friend’s @lineofone before it’s gone 🛍💫💖,” the caption read.

Banderas received hundreds of compliments, including a message from her mom. “Beauty!!! ❤️❤️❤️” she gushed. “Stella, you are wonderful! 😍😍” another person wrote.

Banderas rarely posts on social media; however, recently, she said on Instagram that she would be launching a fragrance. “Welcome to @lightboundbystella ✨ Been working on my perfume for almost two years now and it’ll finally be ready in a few months,” she wrote.

Her perfume is described as a “handcrafted creations for the soul, body, and earth” and would be available soon. “The soul, Lightbound’s first fragrance, is an inspired mix of memories and scents of Easter, the ritual of burning incense at home and smelling the vanilla extract while you cook a dessert,” says in the official account of the brand.

“As a writer, perfumer, naturalist and practitioner of yoga and reiki I wanted to create a space where I could combine all these interests and offer ways to find the balance of the soul, body and earth,” she explained.