Serena Williams and her daughter debuts together in Stuart Weitzman fashion campaign

Mommy and daughter duo Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. debut as models for the first time together in the newest Stuart Weitzman fashion campaign. The professional tennis player and her 3-year-old princess joined the brand’s Footsteps to Follow campaign for their spring 2021 collection.

According to Stuart Weitzman, this collection is the perfect blend of “high-fashion” and “high-function” — and obviously perfect models. “I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering, and craftsmanship,” said Edmundo Castillo, the brand‘s Global Head of Design, to E! News. “The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”

For the video campaign, Serena and Olympia twinned wearing white long-sleeve dresses and black catsuits. During the clip, Olympia also wanted to try her mom’s animal print sandals.

Although Serena is unsure if her daughter will follow her footsteps, she shares with her expert advice and tennis lessons. In January, Serena Williams took social media to post an adorable photo of Olympia swinging on the tennis court. The tennis legend posted the image with the caption “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.”

In October 2020, Williams said on her Instagram Story, “Guys, I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don’t even start with me, because I’m not giving her tennis lessons; I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how that goes.” Adding, “I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, so I’m gonna make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques.”

The award-winning star also said her daughter loves fashion. “I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” the proud mom said at her S by Serena show during New York Fashion Week, to E! News. “She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses, and that’s what she wants to do.”