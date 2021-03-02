Salma Hayek stuns in velvet as she leaves dinner with daughter Valentina after Golden Globes

Salma Hayek was spotted having a casual night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday night. This comes following her glamorous appearance at this year’s Golden Globes earlier that same day.

The 54-year-old actress kept the red theme going for the low-key dinner, switching out of her dramatic dress and into a chic blouse and a pair of jeans for the more casual outing.

While Hayek wasn’t as dressed up as she was for her Golden Globes appearance earlier in the day, she still looked absolutely stunning. The star opted for a bright red blouse and some dark wash jeans, which she paired with some simple black boots. She completed the look with a velvet black blazer, which stole the show.

The actress was seen leaving the restaurant with her daughter, Valentina Pinault , who also kept things casual for the night. She matched her mom in a black blazer, which she wore on top of a purple bandage dress.