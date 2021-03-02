Salma Hayek stuns in velvet as she leaves dinner with daughter Valentina after Golden Globes

Salma Hayek was spotted having a casual night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday night. This comes following her glamorous appearance at this year’s Golden Globes earlier that same day.
The 54-year-old actress kept the red theme going for the low-key dinner, switching out of her dramatic dress and into a chic blouse and a pair of jeans for the more casual outing.
While Hayek wasn’t as dressed up as she was for her Golden Globes appearance earlier in the day, she still looked absolutely stunning. The star opted for a bright red blouse and some dark wash jeans, which she paired with some simple black boots. She completed the look with a velvet black blazer, which stole the show.
Salma Hayek steals the show in an Alexander McQueen red gown at 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Watch Salma Hayek pole dance in a diner after eating
Salma Hayek sets the record straight for anyone who thinks she married François-Henri Pinault for ‘money’
The actress was seen leaving the restaurant with her daughter, Valentina Pinault , who also kept things casual for the night. She matched her mom in a black blazer, which she wore on top of a purple bandage dress.
The 78th annual Golden Globs took place at The Beverly Hilton earlier in the evening, ditching there ceremony’s typically lively afterparties due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Just a few hours before these pictures were taken in West Hollywood, earlier, Salma Hayek was on the red carpet wearing a Grecian-inspired gown, which draped the actress in plentiful red fabric. Through the garment’s slit, you can also see the actress’ matching red platform heels.
Though the dress is fairly simple, the star finished the look with a selection of diamond jewelry including bangles, dangle earrings and her wedding band. “Thank you Sarah Burton for my beautiful dress,” she wrote under a photo of herself on Instagram.
The Golden Globes usually takes place in early January, but the ceremony ended up being pushed back this year in accordance to the coronavirus pandemic and new safety guidelines.
While a lot of things about the night were unfamiliar, given the circumstances, some things never change. Comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned to host the show for the fourth time, after previously impressing viewers in 2013, 2014 and 2015.