Paris Hilton accuses David Letterman of ‘purposefully’ humiliating her

Paris Hilton opened up about a difficult time in 2007, when she appeared on the popular Letterman show and was “purposefully” humiliated with unwanted questions.

The 40-year-old heiress is now revealing more details about her personal life in her new podcast This is Paris , including the awkward interview with David Letterman, when the talk show host “crossed the line.”

Paris described the moment and explained that she agreed to be on the show to talk about the launch of her new perfume, however she started getting “uncomfortable” and “upset” when Letterman started asking questions about her brief time in jail.

She also went on to say that prior to the interview she made it clear that the topic “was off limits,” to which he agreed.

Making her feel like she was in “a safe place,” specially because she had been “going on Letterman for so many years.”

However when he started pushing her to talk about the controversial topic, Paris felt “like he was purposefully trying to humiliate me. And during commercial breaks I‘d look at him, like please stop doing this.”

This new wave of media attention follows the impact of Framing Britney, the documentary that focuses on the way Britney Spears was treated publicly by the media.

Making internet users revisit old footage of interviews made to Lindsay Lohan, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Aniston and even Beyonce, where it’s very clear that the guests are being mocked for difficult situations.