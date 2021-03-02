Colombian Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Lopez is reportedly dating Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick

Colombian Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Lopez Osorio is reportedly dating billionaire Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. According to Page Six, the 27-year-old and Kalanick, 44, started dating recently after meeting in California. Sources close to the couple said, “Travis has been dating Daniela since mid-January, but they have been trying to keep it very quiet.”

The Quindío native became part of the Victoria’s Secret Pink family in 2015 after being discovered in Florida at a Forever 21 store. The now IMG model debuted at the 2014 Lolli swimwear show in Miami and immediately caught the fashion and beauty industry’s attention.

Lopez Osorio is also known for her viral quotes. In 2015, during an interview with the New York Post, the Latina made clear that she doesn’t sacrifice food to have a slim and curveless figure. “I’m Colombian, sweetie. I don’t eat for me. I eat for the butt,” she said to the publication.

The lingerie model said her bootie is 100% natural, and she maintains it by doing Pilates. “The Colombian mentality of beauty is big boobs, liposuction, and getting your ass done. Everything is always fake. When we were 15, all my girlfriends got their noses, boobs, liposuction, and butts done. My parents weren’t like that,” Lopez said at the time.

“I’m not just a butt! I have more to offer,” she says. “The body parts, they get ugly [with age]. The personality doesn’t change. I’m very funny. And my accent is adorable.” Lopez’s eyes light up as she adds, “My friends say I can get away with anything because of it,” — perhaps that’s what attracted Travis Kalanick.